Honduran migrants head to the Guatemalan border on April 10, 2019, as part of a United States-bound caravan that departed in recent hours from the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Members of a United States-bound migrant caravan making their way from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula to the Guatemalan border ask a truck for help on April 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

A woman walks on April 10, 2019, toward the Guatemalan border as part of a United States-bound migrant caravan that departed in recent hours from the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

A Honduran man carries his child while walking on April 10, 2019, toward the Guatemalan border as part of a United States-bound migrant caravan that departed in recent hours from the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Hundreds of Hondurans have set off in recent hours from the northwestern city of San Pedro Sula in a new caravan bound for the United States.

Two groups departed from the main bus station in that Central American country's second city, with the first consisting of around 100 men, women and children and leaving late Tuesday night and the second beginning their journey between 5 am and 6 am on Wednesday.