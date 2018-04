Hundreds of Indians from different tribes begin to set up camp on April 23, 2018, in Brasilia, where they plan to stay until next Friday demanding more respect for their villages from the government of President Michel Temer. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Brasilia, Apr 23 (efe-epa) Hundreds of Indians from different tribes began to set up camp Monday in Brasilia, where they plan to stay until next Friday demanding more respect for their villages from the government of President Michel Temer.

The Terra Livre camp, which every year since 2003 has been set up in the capital, is part of the so-called "National Mobilization Week of Indigenous Peoples" and generally coincides with the National Day of the Indian, celebrated last April 9.