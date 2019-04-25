Indigenous people from all over Brazil participate in the 15th edition of the Tierra Libre Camp in Brasilia on April 24, 2019, where over the next few days they will protest against the policies of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Hundreds of Brazilian Indians from assorted tribes arrived in Brasilia on Wednesday where they are intending to set up camp for the next few days to protest the policies of the ultrarightist Jair Bolsonaro government.

The Free Land camp, which has been held annually in Brasilia since 2004, is convened by the so-called Coordinator for the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), which this year announced its decision to protest against the "threat" to indigenous territories posed by Bolsonaro's policies on the environment and Amazonia.