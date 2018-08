An Indonesian man distributes fresh meat to local resident during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Medan, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Indonesian Muslims attend the Eid al-Adha prayers outside the grand mosque in Medan, North Sumatera, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Hundreds of men and women gathered outside the Grand Mosque in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra, on Wednesday for a mass prayer session to mark Eid al-Adha.

The crowd outside the mosque was so large that some were seen praying next to parked motorcycles and underneath pedestrian overpasses, an epa-efe journalist reported.