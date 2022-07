A group of journalists protest against the murder of peer Antonio de la Cruz, in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, Mexico 30 June 2022. EFE/Alfredo Pena

Journalists deliver a letter to the Secretary General of the State Government, Gerardo Pena (C) to clarify the murder of peer Antonio de la Cruz, in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, Mexico 30 June 2022. EFE/Alfredo Pena

Hundreds of journalists marched through the streets of Ciudad Victoria, capital of the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, on Thursday to demand justice for reporter Antonio de la Cruz, who was shot dead the previous day.

The journalists carried banners and shouted slogans such as "The truth is not killed," "Not one more," and "Justice for Toño."