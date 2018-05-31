Hundreds of Kenyan activists march with placards as they protest against corruption, in central Nairobi, Kenya, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Hundreds of Kenyans on Thursday took to the streets to protest the alleged embezzlement of 76 million euros ($88.7 million) from the National Youth Service (NYS), a public entity that trains young people who want to join the Kenyan army.

While this case has resulted in the arrest of 40 officials and 14 businessmen, the representatives of several civil society organizations led the protest against corruption, a massive issue in this East African country, considering that oftentimes in such scandals the accused are taken to court but never convicted.