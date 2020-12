Nigerians walk along Ahmadu Bello Way in protest to bring attention to the one year anniversary of the kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian school girls in Chibok, Abuja, Nigeria, 13 April 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a joint press conference with his French counterpart French President Francois Hollande (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, Nigeria, 14 May 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A photograph made available 08 March 2015 shows the burnt examination hall of the Government Secondary School in Chibok where hundreds of students were abducted by Boko Haram Islamic militants about a year ago, Chibok, North East Nigeria 05 March 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/Henry Ikechukwu

Residents read a Nigerian army poster of wanted Boko Haram suspects in Bayelsa, Nigeria 19 May 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Tife Owolabi

Hundreds of students kidnapped on Dec. 11 in a raid on a school in northwestern Nigeria were released Thursday, authorities reported.

The jihadist group Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the kidnapping following the attack on the Government Science Secondary School in the city of Kankara, in the state of Katsina. EFE-EPA