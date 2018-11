Hundreds of people demonstrated on Nov. 11, 2018, in Mexico City against President-elect Andrew Manuel Lopez Obrador's cancellation of the new Mexico City airport project. EFE-EPA/STR

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Nov. 11, 2018, in Mexico City against President-elect Andrew Manuel Lopez Obrador's cancellation of the new Mexico City airport project. EFE-EPA/STR

Hundreds of people turned out on Sunday to protest the decision by Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to cancel construction of the new Mexico City airport on the basis of the results of a consultation with the public.

The demonstrators gathered at the downtown Angel of Independence plaza and marched along Paseo de la Reforma toward the capital's huge central square, the Zocalo.