Central American migrants try to avoid the tear gas deployed by US border agents during the migrants' attempt to illegally cross the frontier at the Playas de Tijuana on Jan. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

At least 100 Central American migrants tried to illegally cross into the US through the Playas de Tijuana zone after dark on New Year's Eve but were unable to do so, human rights entities reported.

The crossing attempt sparked an intense mobilization of US Border Patrol agents, who fired at least two tear gas grenades to repel the migrants, the officials said.