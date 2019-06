A file picture dated Jan. 12, 2016 and released by North Korea's state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaking during a ceremony at the meeting hall of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/RODONG SINMUN SOUTH KOREA OUT

A view of the sunrise over the city of Pyongyang from Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on the Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A South Korean NGO said Tuesday it had identified hundreds of public execution and state-sanctioned killings sites in North Korea after four years of research and 610 interviews with defectors.

The Transitional Justice Working Group found 323 reports of state-sanctioned killings sites – all of which the NGO said it has geographical coordinates for.