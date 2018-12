Hundreds of Paraguayan youths stood in line for hours Friday outside a government office in Asuncion to apply for recognition as conscientious objectors amid a mobilization against Mandatory Military Service (SMO). Asunción, Paraguay. Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Hundreds of Paraguayan youths stood in line for hours Friday outside a government office in Asuncion to apply for recognition as conscientious objectors amid a mobilization against Mandatory Military Service (SMO).

Applications have increased across the country following the announcement by the National Ombud's Office that it will begin next month to establish a framework allowing objectors to do some kind of alternative service.