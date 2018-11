Workers of the El Alto International Airport inspect an evacuated plane near El Alto, Bolivia, 22 November 2018. A Peruvian Airlines plane forced the temporary closure of the El Alto International Airport runway after the aircraft skided and fell on one side during an incident during landing. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Thursday, waiting for the El Alto airport in Bolivia to resume normal domestic and international flights, which were delayed and canceled after an incident with an aircraft of the Peruvian Airlines.

El Alto airport, which serves the neighboring city of La Paz and is one of Bolivia's main airports, closed its runway after the incident at 10:22 local time when an aircraft of Peruvian Airlines landed.