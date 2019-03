Passengers gather outside departure entrance as they wait to be screened after being left stranded for hours as Kenya aviation workers went on strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANEL IRUNGU

Passengers gather outside departure entrance as they wait to be screened after being left stranded for hours as Kenya aviation workers went on strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANEL IRUNGU

Passengers gather outside departure entrance as they wait to be screened after being left stranded for hours as Kenya aviation workers went on strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANEL IRUNGU

Passengers gather outside departure entrance as they wait to be screened after being left stranded for hours as Kenya aviation workers went on strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANEL IRUNGU

A passenger with her baby waits outside the departure entrance as she and others wait to be screened after being left stranded for hours as Kenya aviation workers went on strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANEL IRUNGU

Hundreds of passengers on Wednesday missed their flights after aviation workers went on strike at several airports in Kenya, over job cut fears following over proposals to merge two airlines.

Dozens of local and international flights were canceled in various Kenyan airports, including the Jomo Kenyatta (JKIA) in capital Nairobi, which is one of the most important airports in East Africa, in addition to Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.