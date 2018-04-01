epa06640323 A woman wrapped in a Catalonian Independence flags joins a demonstration in support of Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont in front of the German Ministry of Justice, in Berlin, Germany, 01 April 2018. The demonstration, which reportedly was organized by the 'Assemblea Nacional Catalana' (ANC), the Catalan National Assemly, made its way from the Brandenburg Gate to the German Ministry of Justice in the German capital's Mitte district. A judicial decision on what to do with the detained former Catalan leader is expected after the Easter holidays earliest. German police on 25 March 2018 detained Puigdemont after he crossed into Germany from Denmark. He is sought by Spain with an European arrest warrant. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

Over 200 people marched in the German capital on Sunday to express solidarity with the former president of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, who was recently detained in Germany and remains awaiting a possible extradition to Spain, where he is wanted for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds after holding a banned referendum on the region's independence from the rest of the country.

The protesters showed their support for Carles Puigdemont, who was deposed on Oct. 27 after the central government in Madrid triggered Article 155 of the Spanish constitution _ which dissolved the devolved Catalan parliament and regional government _ and went into exile in Belgium before being arrested in Germany on Mar. 26 by virtue of a European search warrant requested by Spain.