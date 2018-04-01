Over 200 people marched in the German capital on Sunday to express solidarity with the former president of the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia, who was recently detained in Germany and remains awaiting a possible extradition to Spain, where he is wanted for rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds after holding a banned referendum on the region's independence from the rest of the country.
The protesters showed their support for Carles Puigdemont, who was deposed on Oct. 27 after the central government in Madrid triggered Article 155 of the Spanish constitution _ which dissolved the devolved Catalan parliament and regional government _ and went into exile in Belgium before being arrested in Germany on Mar. 26 by virtue of a European search warrant requested by Spain.