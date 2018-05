Protesters march against President Daniel Ortega and in support of bishops being mediators in the National Dialogue during the 38th day of protests against the government in Managua, Nicaragua, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Protesters march against President Daniel Ortega and in support of bishops being mediators in the National Dialogue during the 38th day of protests against the government in Managua, Nicaragua, 25 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Managua, May 25 (efe-epa): Hundreds of people marched and prayed in Managua Friday in support of the Catholic Church, mediator and witness of the national dialogue that has so far failed to end the violent conflict between the government, its supporters and opponents.

"Mother of God, pray for us" was one prayer that a group of people murmured among the crowd.