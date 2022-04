A handout photo made available by the Malaysia Royal Police shows police detaining Rohingya refugees who had escaped from the Sungai Bakap Temporary Immigration Depot in Penang, Malaysia, 20 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Malaysia Royal Police HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hundreds of Rohingyas escaped from an immigration detention center in the northwest of Malaysia and six were killed while fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

"A total of 528 Rohingya detainees have escaped from the Sungai Bakap Temporary Immigration Depot, Penang. The incident happened on April 20, 2022 at 4.30am (20:30 GMT Tuesday)," the immigration department said in a statement.