Hundreds of Romans gathered Saturday in front of the Italian capital's city hall to denounce the state of decay, decadence and danger the city is going through, and demanded the resignation of Mayor Virginia Raggi.
Six women had organized the demonstration on social networks under the slogan "Rome says Enough," in order to protest against situations like the scarcity of trash collections that builds up mountains of rubbish for days at a time, enormous potholes along the highways, safety concerns and, in general, the "total neglect of the city."