People with hands painted blood-red join hundreds of other Romans Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Italian capital's San Lorenzo neighborhood in memory of 16-year-old murder victim Desiree Mariottini, while simultaneous protests in Rome denounced the state of decay, decadence and danger the city is going through. EFE-EPA/Giuseppe Lami

Hundreds of Romans gathered Saturday in front of the Italian capital's city hall to denounce the state of decay, decadence and danger the city is going through, and demanded the resignation of Mayor Virginia Raggi.

Six women had organized the demonstration on social networks under the slogan "Rome says Enough," in order to protest against situations like the scarcity of trash collections that builds up mountains of rubbish for days at a time, enormous potholes along the highways, safety concerns and, in general, the "total neglect of the city."