Bryan Martinez gets arrested by anti-riot police officers during a march in San Salvador, El Salvador, on March 20, 2019, to demand the immediate passing of a water law that grants the public management of the resource and that access to the liquid is contemplated as a human right. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Sura

Some 500 people marched Wednesday in the Salvadoran capital to demand that lawmakers move immediately to approve a long-stalled constitutional measure making access to water a human right.

The march, from the University of El Salvador (UES) to the seat of congress, came in response to an agreement reached Monday by a key committee in the Legislative Assembly to include representatives of industry and agri-business on the board of the National Water Authority.