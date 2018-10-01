Catalan pro-independence university and secondary students shout slogans asking for the validation of the 1-O referendum result' in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

A student wearing the Spanish national flag (C-L) stands between Catalan pro-independence students during a student demonstration organized by the platform Universitats per la República in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Catalan pro-independence students take part in a sit-in protest at the Gran Via in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Hundreds of university students clad in pro-independence symbolism protested on the streets of Barcelona on Monday on the one year anniversary of a secessionist referendum in the prosperous Spanish region that was ruled illegal by Spain's judiciary.

The action by student groups in favor of Catalan independence from Spain coincided with similar demonstrations across Catalonia organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a network of civic groups set up in a bid to uphold the legitimacy of the 2017 ballot and the creation of a Catalan Republic.