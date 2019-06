Indian boys jump into Ganges river to cool off during hot weather in Kolkata, India, Jun.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated along the western coast of India as a cyclonic storm with a possible wind speed as high as 170 kmph (106 mph) intensified into a severe cyclone over the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Indian Meteorology Department said the Cyclone Vayu was likely to hit the land on Thursday morning in western state of Gujarat and the nearby island of Diu with high velocity winds gusting at 145 to 170 kmph.