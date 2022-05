A handout picture made available by Regiment Azov press service shows an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a shelter at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 10 May 2022 (issued 11 May 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/REGIMENT AZOV PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated on Monday from the Azovstal steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol after more than 80 days of bombardment, the country's Ministry of Defense reported.

Of the total, 53 seriously injured soldiers were evacuated to a medical center in Novoazovsk for medical treatment, and another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said in a statement.