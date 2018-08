Venezuelan migrants wait for the arrival buses that will transfer them to Peru, in Tulcan, Ecuador, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS JIMENEZ

Hundreds of Venezuelans Thursday night began the long bus journey from Tulcan, at the Ecuadorian border with Colombia, to the border with Peru.

EFE confirmed that around 400 migrants who had come through Colombia were able to enter Ecuador without a passport after exceptionally being granted visas.