External view of the House of Memory and Youth, a cultural center created in honor of the pro-government deputy Robert Serra, after being burned down on a street where there were protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan.22, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

View of a vehicle burned down on a street where there were protests in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan.22, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Hundreds of Venezuelans on Wednesday protested against the Nicolas Maduro government across several cities in Australia.

Some two hundred people had gathered in Sydney with placards and flags while around a hundred assembled in Brisbane, according to Australian broadcaster SBS.