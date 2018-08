Hundreds of Ecuadorian women gather Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at five military bases around the country, where some 200 of them are being recruited for volunteer military service in the army. EFE-EPA/Elias L. Benarroch

Hundreds of Ecuadorian women gathered Saturday at five military bases around the country, where some 200 of them were to be recruited for volunteer military service in the army.

Expectations and excitement gripped many of the young applicants in Quito, where a heavy morning rainstorm did not deter them from heading to Fort Marco Aurelio Subia on the south side of the Ecuadorian capital to be among the first in line.