Police patrol at the street during a protest in during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Hundreds of Yangon protesters released after being trapped by security forces

Hundreds of protesters were on Tuesday morning able to leave their hiding places in a central Yangon neighborhood that was surrounded by security forces overnight.

The protesters, many of them women who had participated in Women's Day marches, were cornered in Sanchaung neighborhood after security forces blocked off the area Monday afternoon. EFE-EPA