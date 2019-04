A Filipino protester holds a placard during a protest outside the Chinese consular office in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino protester holds a placard during a protest outside the Chinese consular office in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino protesters shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest outside the Chinese consular office in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino protesters shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest outside the Chinese consular office in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino protesters shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest outside the Chinese consular office in Makati city, south of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Some 500 Filipinos Tuesday protested in Manila against China's growing presence in Philippine territory following its incursion into disputed territorial waters and the granting of loans to the Philippines for infrastructure projects.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati district - the financial hub of Manila - on the occasion of the Day of Valor (Bataan Day), which commemorates the surrender of Philippine-American troops to Japan during World War II.