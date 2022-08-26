Citizens protest against Luma Energy, the private company in charge of the transmission and distribution of electricity in Puerto Rico, in front of La Fortaleza, headquarters of the Executive in San Juan, P.Rico, 25 August 2022. EFE/ Thais Llorca

Citizens protest against Luma Energy, the private company in charge of the transmission and distribution of electricity in Puerto Rico, in front of La Fortaleza, headquarters of the Executive in San Juan, P.Rico, 25 August 2022. EFE/ Thais Llorca

Hundreds of people, including the rapper René Pérez Joglar, known as "Residente," protested Thursday in front of the Puerto Rican government headquarters in San Juan against Luma Energy, a private company that oversees the transmission and distribution of electricity on the island.

Blackouts that have occurred daily in Puerto Rico since Luma arrived on the island in June 2021 and increases in bills despite them were the impetus for the demonstration, also attended by other well-known artists and members of opposition political parties.