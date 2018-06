Hundreds of people gathered in front of a federal court house in Brownsville, Texas, to protest the separation of undocumented immigrant families by US immigration authorities, Brownsville, United States, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Larry W. Smith

Hundreds of people gathered here Thursday at the US-Mexico border to protest the separation of undocumented immigrant families by US immigration authorities.

The protest, organized by several civil society organizations, took place in front of a federal court house in Brownsville, where family separations are still taking place despite the fact that US President Donald Trump ordered immigration authorities to put an end to these separations last week.