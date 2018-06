Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists walk with mock cooking gas cilinders as they shout anti-government slogans to protest against hike in the fuel prices in Kolkata, Eastern India, Jun. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Hundreds of demonstrators joined a protest in Kolkata against a hike in fuel prices on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress party supporters carried mock cooking gas cylinders while shouting slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they marched through the center of the eastern Indian city, an epa-efe journalist reports.