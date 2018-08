Construction worker Juan Rios works on Aug. 19, 2018, in Houston, Texas, to remodel one of the homes left vacant after being abandoned by the residents after Hurricane Harvey, which hit the region on Aug. 25, 2017. EFE-EPA/Alicia L. Perez

Photo of an abandoned home in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 19, 2018. A year after Hurricane Harvey hit the region, many homes remain damaged and unoccupied. EFE-EPA/Alicia L. Perez

A year after the devastating passage of Hurricane Harvey over Texas, hundreds of state residents remain homeless after their houses were destroyed by flooding that killed more than 90 people and displaced tens of thousands.

Many of these people lived in areas near two reservoirs west of Houston that overflowed due to the torrential rains brought by the most costly storm in US history - along with Hurricane Katrina in 2005 - resulting in losses of some $125 billion.