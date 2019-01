Courtesy image of the Naval Perfectness of Argentina on Jan. 22, 2019, showing the Argentine naval police working on coastal areas affected by floods and providing food, hygiene products or medicines to those affected, among others. EFE-EPA / Prefectura Naval Argentina / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

At least 503 people forced from their homes in the northern province of Chaco by floods have returned to their residences, Argentine officials said Tuesday.

The country's emergency response agency, Sinagir, stated in its latest report that there are still 923 evacuees in the province, while about 500 citizens have joined the 1,800 people who have returned to their homes in the past few days.