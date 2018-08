A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Manila, Philippines, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Manila, Philippines, 17 August 2018. According to reports, a Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane from China with 157 passengers and eight crew skidded off the runway while landing at Manila's international airport. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Manila airport on Friday after a Chinese airline flight crash-landed amid heavy rainfall overnight, leading airport authorities to shut the runway.

The China-based Xiamen Air plane skidded off the runway late on Thursday with 157 passengers and eight crew onboard.