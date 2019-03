Houthi militiamen check armed mourners searching for grenades during the funeral procession of people allegedly killed by recent Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni mourners gather around the coffins of people allegedly killed by recent Saudi-led airstrikes, during the funeral procession in Sana'a, Yemen, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni mourners carry the coffins of people allegedly killed by recent Saudi-led airstrikes, during the funeral procession in Sana'a, Yemen, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Hundreds of people in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a attended Thursday the funeral of 17 women and children killed in airstrikes.

The attacks in the northwestern province of Hajjah were allegedly carried out by the Saudi-led coalition, according to an efe-epa journalist.