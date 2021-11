People cross a usually overcrowded avenue, mostly empty due to gasoline scarcity, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 24 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

People walk in front of a service station closed due to gasoline scarcity, in Port au Pince, Haiti, 24 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Hundreds of people Sunday thronged the few gas stations in Port-au-Prince that have received fuel after weeks of shortages.

People have been queuing up since Sunday night at a gas station at Carrefour Aéroport, one of the few neighborhoods in the capital where the supply trucks have arrived, resulting in a very long line of vehicles.