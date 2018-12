Supporters of the oppositional satirical Hungarian 'Two-tailed Dog Party' carry placards and banners as they march during the 'National All-Christmas Peace March' protest in the streets of Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to press upon his arrival at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria, Dec. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

The prime minister of Hungary on Monday defended his government's controversial reform of labor law that increases the maximum yearly amount of overtime and has generated a wave of protests currently sweeping over the country.

Speaking with the daily Magyar Idök – ideologically close to Hungary's far-right nationalist ruling party, Fidesz – Viktor Orban claimed the contentious legislation, which was pushed through parliament on Dec. 12, would actually benefit workers.