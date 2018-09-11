The prime minister of Hungary on Tuesday told European Union lawmakers that he would not accept the parliament's opinion on the state of democracy and the rule of law in his country, adding that he would not yield to what he claimed was blackmail.

Viktor Orban rejected efforts to impose sanctions on Budapest over his government's alleged human rights abuses and corruption, insisting that the Eastern European nation had every right to ban migrants from entering, in a speech at the European Parliament's headquarters in Strasbourg.