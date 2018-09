Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds a document of the Motion For a European Parliament Resolution, Article 7 during his speech at the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sep 11, 2018). A majority of the European Parliament on Sep 12, 2018 voted a motion that triggers Article 7 sanctions against Hungary. Accordng to the motion, Hungary has failed to uphold fundamental EU values.EPA-EFE (FILE)/PATRICK SEEGER

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the EuroSkills competition in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Sep 28, 2018. On the same day, PM Orban warned politicians supporting migration policies dominated both the EU and the UN, adding that hehoped next year's European elections would bring change to EU migration policies. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

The Hungarian prime minister on Friday warned that politicians supporting migration dominated both the European Union and the United Nations and said he hoped next year's European elections would bring change to EU migration policies.

In recent years, Viktor Orban has rejected all EU migration projects and linked refugees to terrorism, claiming migration is putting European cultures and religions at risk.