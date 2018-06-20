On World Refugee Day, Hungary passed a highly controversial law on Wednesday that is set make helping irregular migrants a criminal offense that could carry a one-year prison sentence, despite stark warnings from the European Union and human rights NGOs.
The legislation is part of the so-called "Stop Soros" bill, named after the Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Hungary's hard-line prime minister Viktor Orban accuses of being party to a plot to send millions of migrants to the central European nation.