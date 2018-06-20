Hungarian Members of Parliament vote on the amendment of the basic law or constitution concerning migration concerning migration during the session of the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C-R) and one of his deputies, Zsolt Semjen (C-L) sit in front of applauding MPs after a vote about the amendment of the basic law or constitution concerning migration during the session of the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Jun 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak

Hungarian Members of Parliament vote on the amendment of the basic law or constitution concerning migration concerning migration during the session of the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak

On World Refugee Day, Hungary passed a highly controversial law on Wednesday that is set make helping irregular migrants a criminal offense that could carry a one-year prison sentence, despite stark warnings from the European Union and human rights NGOs.

The legislation is part of the so-called "Stop Soros" bill, named after the Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Hungary's hard-line prime minister Viktor Orban accuses of being party to a plot to send millions of migrants to the central European nation.