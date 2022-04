Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters after winning reelection on April 3, 2022, in Budapest. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER / HUNGARIN PRIME MNISTER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters after winning reelection on April 3, 2022, in Budapest. EFE/EPA/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban greets supporters after winning reelection on April 3, 2022, in Budapest. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN FISCHER / HUNGARIN PRIME MNISTER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hungary's ultranationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, won a fourth term on Sunday, prevailing handily in an election dominated by security concerns aroused by the war in neighboring Ukraine.

"We have secured an enormous victory," Orban, 58, told thousands of supporters who chanted his name in Budapest.