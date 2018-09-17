The Hungarian Prime minister on Monday warned he intended to take the European Parliament to the European Union's Court of Justice after the Euro-parliament voted to sanction Hungary for alleged Human Rights infringements.
The European Parliament voted last week in favor of sanctioning the European nation for violating the EU's rule of Law, after the publication of an EP report criticizing the state of Hungary's freedom of the press, the lack of independence of its judicial branch, the discrimination of Hungarian minorities and its treatment of migrants.