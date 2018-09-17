Aerchive file shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a speech at the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sep 11, 2018. A majority of the European Parliament on Sep 12, 2018, voted in favor of triggering Art 7 sanctions procedures against Hungary. According to the motion, Hungary has failed to uphold fundamental European Union values. EFE-EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

The Hungarian Prime minister on Monday warned he intended to take the European Parliament to the European Union's Court of Justice after the Euro-parliament voted to sanction Hungary for alleged Human Rights infringements.

The European Parliament voted last week in favor of sanctioning the European nation for violating the EU's rule of Law, after the publication of an EP report criticizing the state of Hungary's freedom of the press, the lack of independence of its judicial branch, the discrimination of Hungarian minorities and its treatment of migrants.