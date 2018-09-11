Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu (L) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) walk together to a joint press conference after their talks in the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SZILARD KOSZTICSAK

Hungary's prime minister took a swipe at the European Union's migration policies and said he would defend Hungary's stance against migrant quotas when he attends a debate at the European Parliament Tuesday, on the eve of a scheduled vote in the chamber that could restrict the central European nation's voting powers in the bloc for failing to uphold the supranational entity's values.

In a video message posted to his followers on social media, Viktor Orban, leader of the nationalist conservative Fidesz outfit that has governed Hungary with an absolute majority since 2010, decried that his country's fate had already been written by what he termed as predominantly pro-migration Members of the European Parliament.