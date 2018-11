A view of several copies of a report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on hunger and nutrition in Latin America and the Caribbean, Santiago, Chile, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean rose for the third straight year in 2017, as it affected 39.3 million people or 6.1 percent of the population, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a report released here Wednesday.

The report also highlights that obesity has become the most significant nutritional threat in Latin America, where 250 million people are overweight, corresponding to 60 percent of the population, and 3.6 million join the ranks of the overweight every year.