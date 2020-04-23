Employees of the Economic and Social Assistance Fund, the Haitian government agency responsible for distributing food aid, hand out this assistance door to door on 22 April 2020 in Port-au-Prince's Delmas district in a bid to prevent large crowds from forming during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Residents of the Haitian capital's Dalmas district wait on 22 April 2020 for food to be distributed by the Economic and Social Assistance Fund, the government agency responsible for distributing the aid. Food is being distributed door to door to prevent large crowds from forming during the coronavirus crisis. EPA-EFE/ Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Jean Maitre, a used shoe salesman and father of seven who was left jobless just over a month ago when the Haitian government introduced a series of restrictions to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, now finds himself and his family threatened by hunger.

One of dozens of street vendors who until recently had hawked their wares at the market in Carrefour Trois Mains, near Port-au-Prince's international airport, the 53-year-old said he fears the strict social-distancing measures will affect his food security and very existence.