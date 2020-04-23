Jean Maitre, a used shoe salesman and father of seven who was left jobless just over a month ago when the Haitian government introduced a series of restrictions to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, now finds himself and his family threatened by hunger.
One of dozens of street vendors who until recently had hawked their wares at the market in Carrefour Trois Mains, near Port-au-Prince's international airport, the 53-year-old said he fears the strict social-distancing measures will affect his food security and very existence.