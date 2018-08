Cattle feed on Hay brought up from Victoria at Lynton, west of Parkes, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hay bales are unloaded off a Redfield Transport truck at Lynton, west of Parkes, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Farmers were Monday helping other farmers in Australia's state of New South Wales, where a severe drought has been parching the land and its crops.

Trucks carried numerous bales of hay north from farms in the state of Victoria into NSW, where the dry conditions have made it difficult for farmers for provide food for their animals, an efe-epa journalist reports.