General view of the temporary impact on the port area of Acapulco, rains that hit part of the country in the wake of Hurricane Bud, in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Hurricane Bud has strengthened to a Category 3 storm in recent hours over the Pacific Ocean as it approaches the Mexican coast, bringing heavy rain to the country's western and southwestern states, the National Weather Service (SWN) reported Monday.

In its 7:15 am report, the SMN said that Bud is located 380 kilometers (235 miles) southwest of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, and is moving northwest at 17 kph (10.5 mph).