General view of the impact on the port area of Acapulco of rains from Hurricane Bud hitting western Mexico on June 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

General view of the impact on the port area of Acapulco of rains from Hurricane Bud hitting western Mexico on June 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

General view of the impact on the port area of Acapulco of rains from Hurricane Bud hitting western Mexico on June 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Heavy rain from Hurricane Bud, a Category 3 storm which is over the Pacific Ocean but approaching Mexico's western coast, has damaged infrastructure and homes and forced the evacuation of about 100 people in the states of Jalisco and Guerrero.

In the northern part of the Guadalajara metro area, 82 homes, 27 businesses and a shopping center were damaged in the heavy wind- and rainstorm that lashed the area on Sunday afternoon and evening.