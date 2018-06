View of some restaurants affected by the Hurricane Bud, in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Hurricane Bud lost strength on Tuesday to a Category 3 storm after strengthening overnight to Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale but it continues to bring intense and at times torrential rains to several western Mexican states, the National Weather Service (SMN) reported Tuesday.

At 10 am, Bud was located 360 kilometers (223 miles) west-southwest of Playa Perula, in Jalisco state, and 270 km east of Isla Socorro, moving northwest at 9 kph.