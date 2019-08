An image provided on Aug. 28, 2019, by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Florida, shows the five-day forecast track for Hurricane Dorian. EPA-EFE/NHC

A satellite image provided on Aug. 28, 2019, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Dorian as it moves through the Caribbean Sea. EPA-EFE/NOAA-STAR

Hurricane Dorian threatens P.R, may reach US over the weekend

Hurricane Dorian is heading on Wednesday toward Puerto Rico and could take aim at the southeastern United States over the weekend with a potentially higher intensity, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday.

The NHC said in its 1800 GMT public advisory that the storm was near St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, and moving northwest at 20 kph (13 mph).