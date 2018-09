Sunny Guerlan (L) Sai Collins (C) with the band Paleo Sun sing at an impromptu hurricane party at Dockside Restaurant as Hurricane Florence bears down on Wilmington, North Carolina USA, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Hurricane Florence, expected to make landfall within the next few hours, weakened to a category 1 storm on Friday while it was around 70 kilometers from the United States coastline, with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour.

The National Hurricane Center of the US said in its latest bulletin at 12 am that Florence had dropped another category on the Saffir-Simpson scale.