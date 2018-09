Category 2 hurricane Florence on Thursday kept advancing towards the United States and was situated just 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from the coastline, packing sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

In its latest bulletin, issued at 11 pm, the National Hurricane Center of the US informed that the eye of Florence was situated 80 kilometers south of Morehead City and 95 kilometers east-southeast of Wilmington, a city of more than 100,000 people.